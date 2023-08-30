South Oak Cliff, Lancaster to meet in heavyweight clash on WFAA+ in Week 2 of Friday Night Football

You can watch the game live on our streaming platform WFAA+, available on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. It will also be streamed on WFAA's YouTube channel.

DALLAS — The South Oak Cliff Golden Bears have begun what they hope is a march to a third consecutive state championship, placing themselves in the rarified air of all-time Texas high school football history.

In Week 2 of that march, SOC hosts a team ranked just as high as they are in the state rankings.

The Golden Bears are ranked No. 2 in the state in 5A-DII. Friday night at 7:30 p.m., they host a Lancaster Tigers squad ranked No. 2 in the state in 5A-Division I.

You can watch the game live on our streaming platform WFAA+. WFAA+ is available on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. You can also watch the game right here on WFAA.com, or on our WFAA YouTube channel.

South Oak Cliff comes in with an 0-1 record, losing to defending 6A-Division I state champion Duncanville in their opener. This week's game against Lancaster is the only non-district game on SOC's schedule that isn't against a defending state champ, as the Golden Bears will face Desoto (6A-Division I) and Parish Episcopal (TAPPS Division I) in their other non-district games.

Lancaster comes in with a 1-0 record, after a solid opening victory against Skyline. The Tigers are coming off a 9-3 season in 2022 and are considered a bonafide challenger to win a state championship this season in 5A-Division I.

SOC is replacing 10 of their 11 starters on the defensive side of the ball. A unit that was historically excellent in 2022 behind those 10 seniors, now has to rally around linebacker Brandon Jones, and bring their young talent along in time for what they hope will be another deep playoff run. SOC's legendary head coach Jason Todd said he already sees the building blocks coming into place, with linebacker Jaden Shelton and defensive ends Jamarion Phillips and Paul Blair playing significant roles in elevating this young Golden Bears defense.

Offensively, SOC brings back a healthy collection of their talent, including starting quarterback William Little, starting running back Danny Green, and superstar wide receiver Jamyri Cauley – though Cauley's status for Friday is in question after he only played the first half of the Golden Bears' opener against Duncanville.

Lancaster is loaded on offense. They return nine starters to a group that averaged 40 points per game in 2022.

Quarterbacks JaQuavius Pipken and Carter Jones split time under center, and both are highly-effective in their own ways. Running back Kewan Lacy is back after rushing for 730 yards and 11 touchdowns last year as a junior. He takes over as the main back after the departure of Kyson Brown. Ti'Erick Martin recorded over 1,000 receiving yards last year as a junior to go along with five touchdowns, and he's already off to a strong start in 2023, with a seven-reception, 104-yard, one-touchdown performance against Skyline in the opener.

Defensively, the Tigers are led by four-star cornerback Corian Gipson. Gipson is committed to play his college ball at Clemson, after receiving 40 scholarship offers from schools like Alabama, Ohio State, TCU, Texas and more. He'll be their lockdown corner on the outside, working against SOC's top passing catch threats.

Safety Kam Robinson is switching to the defensive side of the ball after serving as the Tigers second-leading receiver in 2022. A big, physical, and athletic safety, Robinson is a difference maker in the Tigers secondary.

Ke'Breion Winston is a stud in the middle for Lancaster, working alongside fellow high-caliber linebacker Davon Newman.

Second-year head coach Leon Paul, who was part of the coaching staff at Duncanville under Reggie Samples and also was the head track coach with the Panthers, has taken a Tigers program that was already a powerhouse and built on that foundation.

Our broadcast will begin at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Friday night with our pregame show, and kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

