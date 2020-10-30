South Oak Cliff hosts Mesquite Poteet in major district showdown on Friday Night Football

These two teams square off Friday night to determine who will hold first place, and who is likely to win a district title in 2020.

DALLAS — The top two teams in District 6-5A Division II preseason are still the top two teams in the district now. They square off Friday night to determine who will hold first place, and who is likely to win a district title in 2020.

South Oak Cliff and Mesquite Poteet both came into the 2020 season with high expectations, ranked as two of the Top 20 teams in the state in 5A Division II, according to Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

Early on in their seasons, neither team has disappointed, as they've both started out 2-0 in district play. Whoever moves to 3-0 tonight, you can all but write in as the district champion for this season.

SOC comes in off consecutive blowout wins, beating Spruce and Hillcrest by a combined 119-3 score before hitting their bye week last week. The Golden Bears are led by their senior tandem in the backfield, Cam Davis and Mikeviun Titus.

The two running backs are both 3-star recruits destined for Division I football. Davis is committed to San Diego State, and Titus is en route to Texas Southern. Davis is the shiftier, quicker of the two. Titus brings the lumber, at 5'10 and 200 pounds, and can also make plays catching the ball out of the backfield.

They'll be opposite a Poteet defense led by senior linebacker Stephen Kirk. A three-year starter and second-year captain, Kirk is the unquestioned leader of the Pirates and a tremendous linebacker. But he'll need to solid in his run fits on Friday night, in order to slow down Davis and Titus.

Meanwhile, the SOC defense is spectacular. Of their 11 starters, six players are rated recruits as either 3-star or 4-star prospects. Even more, are destined for Division I football.

Jaydon Williams leads the way on the defensive front, terrorizing the backfield from his defensive end position, alongside fellow three-star defensive lineman Vernon Henderson. Jai Jones and Jalen Jones -- twin brothers -- hold down the linebacker position as a pair of three-star recruits.

Four-star sophomores Abdul and Malik Muhammad -- a pair of cousins -- play safety and cornerback, respectively. And at the other safety is Stanford commit Jimmy Wyrick, who is a three-star recruit.

Yes, the SOC defense is loaded.

Poteet's offense has their fair share of talent though, led by quarterback Jaylond Police, who is the second-leading passer in North Texas amongst the 5A ranks, with nearly 1200 passing yards. He's thrown for 13 touchdowns and run for 5 more. He and running back Xzaveon Jeans will pace the offense for the Pirates, along with wideout Marcel Jackson.