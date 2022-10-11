'Best in Texas': Led by four Division I recruits, Lovejoy football boasts one of the best WR groups in America

"I think we're the best in the state," asserted senior WR Kyle Parker. "Even best in the nation, if you ask me."

LUCAS, Texas — There are few public schools in America with better academics than Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Tex.

AP-level classes. The average SAT score is higher than I can count.

Lovejoy prepares kids for college. The football team does, too.

They call it "Wide Receiver University." WRU for short.

"I think we're the best in the state," asserted senior Kyle Parker. "Even best in the nation, if you ask me."

Oh, I asked.

Does Lovejoy have the best group of wide receivers in America?

"Of course," echoed senior Jaxson Lavender. "No doubt about it."

"I'm gonna say absolutely," smiled Lovejoy head coach Chris Ross.

While the Leopards (4-2) are not the top-ranked team in Texas, there is significant evidence to support their claim as the top WR-unit in the state.

The Leopards' starting four wideouts:

Kyler Parker (Sr.) -- 12 Power 5 offers -- committed to LSU

Jaxson Lavender (Sr.) -- 3 Power 5 offers -- committed to SMU

Parker Livingstone (Jr.) -- 17 Power 5 offers -- undecided

Daylan McCutcheon (So.) -- 8 Power 5 offers -- undecided

"I don't know how many other schools have four receivers like we do," Parker said.

Lovejoy is a nightmare to defend because it's impossible to double cover or neutralize all of them.

Lavender is a true, tough slot receiver. Livingstone is the vertical threat with 6'4" of size and speed. Parker is a hybrid of both with elite go-up-and-get-it skills.

McCutcheon, the youngest of the bunch, continues to find opportunity in his first year on varsity.

"They're like my older brothers," McCutcheon said, smirking. "They teach me how the ropes go. If they see me slacking, they always get on me."

"It's kind of like you have a little brother on the football team and you just get to see them evolve into the player they are," Parker noted.

Be it on the field or at team dinners, the boys have formed a special brotherhood and a culture predicated on work ethic and selflessness.

"The dinners are always so fun," Livingstone said, laughing. "We love each other. We have a great time. But then we know how to lock in."

The upperclassmen leading by example has set the foundation for Lovejoy's receiving corps.

"if you don't work hard with that group, you're gonna stand out," Ross said.

"We want to set a standard for all the young ones that are gonna come through here," Lavender added.

"You have just four great people," Ross said. "They're great kids. They are gifted athletes, so I'm proud of our group. And there are more coming."

There are more?!