Highland Park, Jesuit to square off in pivotal district game on Friday Night Football broadcast on WFAA+

The winner of this game will have a chance to win District 7-6A.

DALLAS — Expectations are for a playoff atmosphere on Friday night at SMU, as Highland Park and Jesuit Dallas square off for a crucial game within District 7-6A that will broadcast on Friday Night Football.

Highland Park comes into the game with a 3-1 record, led by senior quarterback Warren Peck. Peck is the Scots leading rusher and passer and has 16 combined touchdowns on the year -- 10 rushing, and six passing.

Jesuit comes in at 3-2, similarly led by their quarterback. Charlie Peters is the leading passer in North Texas in 6A, having thrown for over 1500 yards and 17 touchdowns in the Rangers' first five games of the season. He had six touchdown passes in Jesuit's 60-59 come-from-behind victory over Rockwall in Week 2.

The two programs have a series of connections. Head coaches Randy Allen and Brandon Hickman have a good relationship that dates back years. And Jesuit defensive coordinator Don Woods is in his third year with the Rangers -- prior to his time with Jesuit, he was the defensive coordinator for the Scots, where he was a part of two of their state championship teams in 2016 and 2017.

Both teams have one loss in district play -- for both teams, it came against Lake Highlands. But Lake Highlands lost to Richardson Berkner last week, which has opened up a pathway for chaos within the district. Both Highland Park and Jesuit have yet to play Berkner. So if the winner of this game can also defeat Berkner, they would have a route to a district title, depending on results elsewhere in the district down the line. So this game is crucial for both teams, in their pursuit of a title, and better playoff positioning in 6A.