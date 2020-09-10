Allen vs. Cedar Hill latest high school football game to be canceled due to COVID-19

Games across North Texas have been canceled this week due to COVID-19 concerns.

A number of high school football games have been canceled or postponed in North Texas this week, with the most recent announcement of Allen vs. Cedar Hill coming Friday.

Two Allen student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 in two days, district officials said.

They decided to cancel the game against Cedar Hill "out of an abundance of caution" and in "the best interest" of the athletes.

District officials have also begun the contract tracing process to determine who else had been in close contact with the individuals who tested positive.

"At this point, the remainder of Allen’s football games will be played as scheduled," district officials said in a release.

In the past few weeks, other cancellations have been announced due to COVID-19.

Colleyville Heritage High School announced last Wednesday that both varsity football games on Oct. 2 and Oct. 9 have been canceled while JV and Freshmen games would go on as scheduled.

This announcement came after a varsity football player tested positive for COVID-19, according to Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.

Our Varsity games for this Friday (10/2) and next Friday (10/9) have been cancelled. JV and Freshmen games will be played as usual both this week and next week. #chpantherpride #pantheron #bedifferent @CoachKirkMartin pic.twitter.com/RAcZJ1onKx — CHHS Football (@CHHS_FOOTBALL) September 30, 2020

Aledo ISD canceled its high school varsity football game against Waco University on Oct. 16 due to a "COVID-19 quarantine" situation from its opponent, according to a post from the district's Twitter account.

This would have been Aledo High School's homecoming game. The district is working to find a new opponent for that week.

Thursday night's varsity football game that was planned between Rider High School and Midlothian High School was canceled after a Midlothian student athlete testing positive for COVID-19.

A Boswell vs. Burleson Centennial varsity game scheduled for Friday was canceled due to a positive case at Burleson Centennial.

There will not be a replacement game and pre-purchased tickets will be refunded through Burleson ISD.

A varsity game scheduled Thursday between Thomas Jefferson High School and Poteet High School was canceled after a student-athlete at Jefferson High School tested positive, Dallas ISD said.

It will not be rescheduled.

Today a student-athlete at Thomas Jefferson reported positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, the varsity football game between Thomas Jefferson and Mesquite Poteet is cancelled and will not be rescheduled. @dallasschools @DISDespanol @TJPatriotFB @SportsDayHS — Dallas ISD Athletics (@dallasathletics) October 7, 2020

Prosper High School's football team announced Thursday that its next two varsity games against Desoto and Arlington Lamar would be canceled as the school is currently dealing with 14 active cases.

The team plans to play its first district game against Little Elm on Oct. 23.

Out of an abundance of caution, our next two varsity games vs DeSoto and Arlington Lamar have been canceled. For the time being, our sub-varsity teams will continue as planned. We look forward to playing Little Elm upon our return for our first district game. pic.twitter.com/rTAc1I5Rk8 — Prosper Eagles FB (@ProsperEaglesFB) October 8, 2020

A number of games were canceled the previous week as well.