Hebron football hopes summer 7-on-7 success translates to Friday nights in the fall

Hebron won the Texas state championship for 7-on-7 this summer.

CARROLLTON, Texas — They say football is won or lost in the trenches -- but not when it comes to 7-on-7.

"Some people call it basketball on the turf because you get spread out throwing the ball around," joked Hebron high school football head coach Brian Brazil.

Brazil is a descendent of the Ronnie Gage coaching tree which emphasized running the football. A lot.

"Even when I was at Hebron first starting out, you never think it's going to get to where it is now," Brazil admitted.

Over the last 20 years, 7-on-7 has risen in popularity and provided bonus exposure for high school athletes hoping to increase their recruiting stock.

It's a chance for skill position players -- like quarterbacks and receivers -- to stay sharp in the offseason.

"It's just reps you're gonna need for the [fall] season," said Hebron senior quarterback Jacob Buniff.

The rise of passing attacks in the NFL and college have only helped fuel what has become a massively popular sport in Texas.

There's a Division I state tournament each year in College Station.

This year, Hebron won it all.

"It was amazing," Buniff smiled.

Unlike traditional football, 7-on-7 does not have offensive or defensive lines. There is no tackling. No rushing. And it's played on a 40-yard field.

So when it comes time to strap on the pads in the fall, what good does it do?

"It builds a chemistry and bond with my teammates that I know will help us through the season and make us the best we can be together," Buniff explained.

Jacob and his father, Sid, organized the 7-on-7 team when Jacob was an incoming freshman. Now a senior, he's still playing with the same teammates.

"These guys have been playing since middle school," Brazil acknowledged. "Their parents were very much involved in allowing that to happen."

Brazil did not coach the 7-on-7 team, but supported his players as they claimed a summer championship.

Though, the Hawks have bigger titles on their minds.

"What does that [7-on-7 title] do for you for the 2021 football season? Absolutely nothing," Brazil noted. "You gotta go out and win 'em, especially the teams we have to play week in and week out."

He's right.

But, 7-on-7 no doubt helps with timing between quarterback and receiver. And the tournaments are a chance to showcase their talent to scouts.