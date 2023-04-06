Aledo QB Hauss Hejny commits to TCU Horned Frogs

He led Aledo to a 14-2 record and the Class 5A-Division I state championship in 2022.

FORT WORTH, Texas — After the departure of Max Duggan to the NFL Draft, TCU is re-tooling its quarterback room with a local product.

Aledo three-star quarterback Hauss Hejny announced on Twitter he was committing to the Horned Frogs.

“After much consideration, I’m proud to announce my commitment to Texas Christian University,” Hejny said in a statement. “As someone who has grown up with purple in my blood, becoming a Horned Frog is a lifelong dream come true.”

Hejny will be TCU's first commitment to the class of 2024. He led Aledo to a 14-2 record and the Class 5A-Division I state championship in 2022. Hejny is a 5-foot-11-inch, 185-pound dual threat quarterback who is ranked the No. 44 quarterback nationally according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Hejny held offers from California, Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma State, Duke, North Texas, UTSA, Nebraska, and others. Hejny's commitment comes after he visited TCU last weekend.