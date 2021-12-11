Friday Night Football: Win or go home

It's playoff time in Texas. Win and advance, or lose and start pumping up basketballs for the winter.

ARLINGTON, Texas — It's playoff time in Texas. Win and advance, or lose and start pumping up basketballs for the winter. Tonight, two teams with state title hopes are looking to punch their tickets to the state quarterfinals.

Covenant Christian is the defending TAPPS Div. III State Champ and they look to begin their title defense tonight. Standing in their way is Pantego Christian. They're coming off their first loss of the year after a 9-0 start.

Covenant has a little less depth than in previous years so that means a higher percentage of the team is playing both ways so they've slowed their tempo down some to make sure the players don't get winded.

Keep your eyes on Covenant Christian DE Enow Etta. He's the best player on the field tonight by a healthy margin. He's a 4-star prospect with a dozen scholarship offers.

On the Pantego side, QB/S Kaden Paladini will be looking to shut Covenant down. He knows how to make a play and seems to find ways to avoid pressure and keep his eyes downfield. He's a great athlete who drives opposing coaches nuts.

The winner of this game will likely play Lubbock Christian, who won District 1 this year and is also 9-1 on the season.

Both of these teams are capable of claiming the state title. Covenant has three and Pantego has one but both teams have made multiple title game appearances.

Tonight, this is old-school football. No glitzy stadiums, no fancy turf fields. Just a bunch of athletes playing on both sides of the ball to keep their season alive.