Friday Night Football: Pottsboro vs. Melissa

Week 3 of the season is already here and two of the hottest teams in Texas square off on the field tonight on Friday Night Football.

No. 3 Pottsboro is coming off a 15-1 season, with their only loss coming in the state title game against Grandview.

Melissa made it to the third round of the playoffs last year, where they lost to eventual state runner-up Waco LaVega, 45-42.

Friday is a really good test for both of these teams, to see how prepared they are for district play and the playoffs, where both teams want (and expect) to make deep runs.

Coverage starts at 7:30 on YouTube and right here on WFAA.com

What's coming up next

Sept. 18: No. 2 La Vega at No. 1 Argyle

Sept. 25: No. 1 Ennis at No. 9 Red Oak

Oct. 2: No. 1 Denton Ryan at No. 5 Denton Guyer

Oct. 9: No. 13 Colleyville Heritage at No. 23 Euless Trinity

Oct. 16: No. 2 Frisco Lone Star at No. 12 Frisco Independence

Oct. 23: Dallas Carter vs. Wilmer-Hutchins

Oct. 30: No. 19 Mesquite Poteet at No. 15 South Oak Cliff

Nov. 6: No. 12 Desoto at No. 16 Cedar Hill

Nov. 13: No. 5 Denton Guyer at No. 6 Allen

Nov. 20: TBD

Dec. 4: No. 2 Frisco Lone Star at No. 1 Denton Ryan

Schedule is subject to change.