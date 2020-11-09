Friday Night Football: Pottsboro vs. Melissa

Week 3 of the season is already here and two of the hottest teams in Texas square off on the field tonight on Friday Night Football.
No. 3 Pottsboro is coming off a 15-1 season, with their only loss coming in the state title game against Grandview.
Melissa made it to the third round of the playoffs last year, where they lost to eventual state runner-up Waco LaVega, 45-42.
Friday is a really good test for both of these teams, to see how prepared they are for district play and the playoffs, where both teams want (and expect) to make deep runs.
Coverage starts at 7:30 on YouTube and right here on WFAA.com
What's coming up next
Sept. 18: No. 2 La Vega at No. 1 Argyle
Sept. 25: No. 1 Ennis at No. 9 Red Oak
Oct. 2: No. 1 Denton Ryan at No. 5 Denton Guyer
Oct. 9: No. 13 Colleyville Heritage at No. 23 Euless Trinity
Oct. 16: No. 2 Frisco Lone Star at No. 12 Frisco Independence
Oct. 23: Dallas Carter vs. Wilmer-Hutchins
Oct. 30: No. 19 Mesquite Poteet at No. 15 South Oak Cliff
Nov. 6: No. 12 Desoto at No. 16 Cedar Hill
Nov. 13: No. 5 Denton Guyer at No. 6 Allen
Nov. 20: TBD
Dec. 4: No. 2 Frisco Lone Star at No. 1 Denton Ryan
Schedule is subject to change.