Duncanville beats familiar Texas state championship foe, North Shore

Duncanville took out North Shore, defeating the Mustangs, 28-21.

ARLINGTON, Texas — It's the 6A-D1 state championship everyone is used to seeing: Duncanville vs. North Shore.

The two schools have squared off in the championship four times in the past five seasons. North Shore was undefeated in these games ... until Saturday. Duncanville took out the kryptonite that was North Shore, defeating the Mustangs, 28-21.

The battles between Duncanville and North Shore have been epic. Who could forget the 2018 matchup that ended with a hail mary touchdown pass on the last play of the game?

With the win, Duncanville wins its second championship in school history, and head coach Reginald Samples gets his first after posting 300-plus wins in his career without a ring.

North Shore had been perfect in championship game appearances (5-for-5) prior to Saturday's loss to Duncanville. Now, the biggest, baddest team in DFW has finally taken down the biggest, baddest team from Houston.

This win is Duncanville's first state championship since 1998. The Panthers defeated Converse Judson, 24-21, that year.