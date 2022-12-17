DeSoto wins second title six years after its 1st, Claude Mathis wins 1st as Eagles coach

The Eagles defeated Austin Vandegrift in the 6A-D2 state championship at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, 42-17.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The DeSoto Eagles won its second state championship in school history six seasons after winning their first.

The Eagles defeated Austin Vandegrift in the 6A-D2 state championship at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, 42-17. DeSoto's first title came in 2016 in a 38-29 win over Cibolo Steele.

The win marked the first state title win for head coach Claude Mathis, who came to DeSoto in 2008 and helped build the program into a statewide powerhouse, but never won the big one. He left after the 2014 season to on Chad Morris’ staff at SMU.

DeSoto went on to win that 2016 title, and Mathis returned to DeSoto in 2019. This was Mathis' first chance at a state championship with the Eagles.

To make matters even more special, the affects the Mathis family in more ways than one. Four to be exact. Mathis has three sons on the team: Caimon, Crimson and Caden.

Claude Mathis also told WFAA's Jonah Javad that his oldest son, Champ, was part of the 2016 DeSoto team that won state.

Now, the Mathis and DeSoto Eagles family are state champions once again.

Claude Mathis and the Desoto Eagles are state champs! pic.twitter.com/3DNtH3aOL4 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) December 18, 2022