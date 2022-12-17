Aledo grabs Texas state record 11th championship with win over College Station

Aledo held College Station scoreless until 1:54 left in the fourth quarter.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Aledo is one of Texas' powerhouse programs, and they've just added another state title to their crowded trophy case.

The Bearcats won their 11th UIL State Championship, the most in Texas high school football history, after beating the College Station Cougars in the 2022 5A-D1 title game, 52-14.

This game got ugly in a hurry, as Aledo took a 35-0 lead at halftime. Aledo held College Station scoreless until 1:54 left in the fourth quarter. An onside kick was recovered after the score, and the Cougars scored one more touchdown on the last play of regulation.

Aledo wide receiver Jalen Pope broke the 5A state record for receiving yards in a game with 228. The previous record was 220 yards, set in 2017. Pope's three touchdowns also tied the 5A state record.

This game was a rematch of the 2017 5A-D2 state championship, where College Station narrowly-edged Aledo, 20-19. Prior to this 2022 game, both teams entered with 13-2 records.

Aledo is the only school in Texas high school football history to have won three consecutive championships on two separate occasions (2009-2011; 2016-2018). The Bearcats now improve to 15-1 all-time in AT&T Stadium.

Aledo's Tim Buchanan becomes just the fifth coach in UIL Texas high school football history to win eight state championships, joining Gordon Wood (9), Scott Surratt (9), Jerry Burkhart (9) and G.A. Moore (8)., according to Dave Campbell's Football Magazine Managing Editor Greg Tepper.

CONTINUING TO SET THE STANDARD. THE ALEDO BEARCATS ARE YOUR STATE CHAMPIONS FOR THE 11TH TIME 🏆👏🤯@uiltexas | #TXHSFB | 📺: BSSW | @Aledo_Football pic.twitter.com/2Z9MMfD8XU — BallySportsTXHS (@BallySportsTXHS) December 17, 2022

Our Jack in the Box, Player of the Game is none other than @Jalenpope11 having a RECORD BREAKING PERFORMANCE TODAY!! 🤩

@UILtexas | #TXHSFB | 📺: BSSW | @JackBox pic.twitter.com/Y65hSkJfSE — BallySportsTXHS (@BallySportsTXHS) December 17, 2022