Here are the North Texas high school girls teams looking to win the 2023 state title

Notably, the No. 1-ranked team in Texas, Duncanville High School, will not be making an appearance in the playoffs after being barred from competing this year.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — It’s one of the biggest moments in a player’s high school sports career: the playoffs!

North Texas high school girls’ basketball teams are making their run for a state championship, starting this week.

Bi-district round action started Tuesday, and the playoffs continue Thursday and Friday.

Notably, the No. 1-ranked team in Texas' top class, Duncanville High School, will not be making an appearance this year after being barred from competing due to their coach’s suspension violation. The team finished 26-5 overall and 13-1 in their district, earning the district championship over DeSoto this season.

But there is plenty of talent to applaud as the playoffs got underway this week, with teams from across North Texas competing to advance toward a state championship.

Speaking of, the University Interscholastic League will hold the girls state tournament March 2-4 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Here are the semifinal start times, based on each classification.

Here are the top North Texas match-ups to watch:

Thursday

Fort Worth Brewer vs. Midlothian Heritage at Arlington ISD Athletics Center. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

You are looking at the Bi-District Champions. The Jaguars win 58-45! pic.twitter.com/IS1LlXjdla — Heritage HS (@MidloHeritage) February 15, 2023

Mansfield Timberview (33-3) vs. Granbury at Wilkerson-Greines AC. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

Your @ladywolfbball team just defeated Lake Dallas becoming BI DISTRICT Champions and moving on to the next round. We are so proud of you ladies. @mansfieldisd pic.twitter.com/aMOjxOwM8Z — MISD Athletics Dept. (@MISDathletics) February 14, 2023

Your Lady Pirates are the Bi-District Champions after beating O.D. Wyatt 66-17 tonight in Cleburne.



Go Lady Pirates! #PirateFamily pic.twitter.com/PM343s2pKp — Granbury ISD (@granburyisd) February 14, 2023

Royse City vs. Cedar Hill (21-13) at Rowlett. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

Argyle (31-3) vs. Justin Northwest at TC Byron Nelson. Tip-off is at 6:45 p.m.

LADY EAGLES WIN! 🦅🏀



Argyle posts first Class 5A playoff victory by knocking off Midlothian 63-48 in the bi-district round at the Arlington ISD Athletics Center.



NEXT UP: Argyle will face Northwest in the area round later this week. Stay tuned for game and ticket info. pic.twitter.com/jhCI9Wu5Xl — Argyle ISD (@ArgyleISD) February 14, 2023

Friday

Little Elm (28-5) vs. Lake Highland (14-16) at Plano West High School. Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m.

LADY LOBOS WIN!!! Congratulations to the Lady Lobos on their 50-44 win over Plano East to win Bi-District Champs! Keep it going ladies!🏀🐺@LELADYLOBOHOOPS #BiDistrictChamps #LoboProud #NotDoneYet #UILPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/20P9lUjKwp — LEISD Athletics (@LEISDAthletics) February 14, 2023

DeSoto (23-5) vs. Rockwall (23-11) at Skyline. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.