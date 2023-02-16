Here are the North Texas high school girls teams looking to win the 2023 state title

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — It’s one of the biggest moments in a player’s high school sports career: the playoffs!
North Texas high school girls’ basketball teams are making their run for a state championship, starting this week.
Bi-district round action started Tuesday, and the playoffs continue Thursday and Friday.
Notably, the No. 1-ranked team in Texas' top class, Duncanville High School, will not be making an appearance this year after being barred from competing due to their coach’s suspension violation. The team finished 26-5 overall and 13-1 in their district, earning the district championship over DeSoto this season.
But there is plenty of talent to applaud as the playoffs got underway this week, with teams from across North Texas competing to advance toward a state championship.
Speaking of, the University Interscholastic League will hold the girls state tournament March 2-4 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Here are the semifinal start times, based on each classification.
Here are the top North Texas match-ups to watch:
Thursday
- Fort Worth Brewer vs. Midlothian Heritage at Arlington ISD Athletics Center. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.
- Mansfield Timberview (33-3) vs. Granbury at Wilkerson-Greines AC. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.
- Royse City vs. Cedar Hill (21-13) at Rowlett. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.
- Argyle (31-3) vs. Justin Northwest at TC Byron Nelson. Tip-off is at 6:45 p.m.
Friday
- Little Elm (28-5) vs. Lake Highland (14-16) at Plano West High School. Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m.
- DeSoto (23-5) vs. Rockwall (23-11) at Skyline. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.
Check out more basketball coverage from WFAA here: