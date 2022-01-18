DeSoto girls basketball lands 7(!) McDonald's All-American nominations

Ayanna Thompson, Tionna Herron, Sa'Myah Smith, Amina Muhammad, Jiya Perry, Michayla Gatewood and Ja'Mia Harris were the team's nominees.

DESOTO, Texas — It's a big deal for any high school program to have one of their athletes get nominated for an all-American honor.

The DeSoto girls basketball team doesn't just have one. They have seven.

Yes, seven members of the team have been nominated for the 2022 McDonald's All-American game.

Ayanna Thompson, Tionna Herron, Sa'Myah Smith, Amina Muhammad, Jiya Perry, Michayla Gatewood and Ja'Mia Harris were the team's nominees.

Across the country, nearly 800 nominees were announced between boys and girls teams. The top 24 boys and top 24 girls will be announced on Jan. 25, and they'll get to play in the annual All-American game in Chicago this coming March.

In the meantime, DeSoto, the second-ranked team in the country, has their sights on another national stage, when they play Grandview High School (Colorado) Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

DeSoto won the Class 6A state championship last year, and they've lost only one game this season.

And the best part? All seven of their All-American nominees have Division I scholarship offers:

Smith: LSU

Muhammad: Texas

Herron: Kentucky

Thompson: Ole Miss

Perry: SMU

Gatewood: Kansas State

Harris: Kansas State