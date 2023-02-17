Crowds cheer as Dallas ISD D-League athletes start 2023 basketball season

Coaches say the D-League basketball program provides training and development for Special Olympic Athletes across several school campuses.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Cheers, hype and excitement filled the South Oak Cliff High School gymnasium Friday morning as young athletes from Dallas Independent School District hit the basketball court.

The Skyline Raiders and South Oak Cliff Golden Bears duked it out in their first game of the D-League 2023 Season.

“These kids are just like any other kids,” said Erica Patterson, a Skyline basketball coach and special education teacher.

The players, coaches said, prefer to be called Special Olympic Athletes or D-League Athletes.

“D-League is a developmental league for the kids participating in Special Olympics athletics. It just gets them ready for the Special Olympics athletic events,” explained Coach Christopher Williams, an adaptive physical education teacher with Dallas ISD.

Across the league, many of the team coaches double as special education teachers. They’re inspiring athletes in the classroom and on the basketball court.

"We are allowing them to be who they are, and showcase who they are as well,” explained Coach Ellis Wheatfall, III.

“This is something just for them, and it doesn't marginalize them, keeping them separate. No, like they're actually being included within the population,” Patterson added.

The teams are among 18 Dallas ISD schools with D-League basketball programs.

The school district’s adaptive physical education teachers said providing students access and resources to participate in programs like this is about inclusion. Allowing the community greater access to the games is another plus.

"Having them during the school day, and incentivizing the general population to come to the game and support, it not only boosts the morale and the confidence of the players, but it also raises awareness to all of the students and even the community,” Williams said.

At the end of Friday’s first game of the season, the SOC D-League State Champions won over Skyline 33-18. Proud coaches, on each side, said they would like to see D-League programs continue expanding in school districts across North Texas.