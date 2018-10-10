FINAL SCORE: Northwest 73, Wyatt 33

It's a battle of District 4-5A rivals under the Thursday Night Lights in Justin, as Northwest hosts Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt.

Two years after its first-ever playoff win, Northwest has its sights set on a district title and a deep postseason run. Their 2-0 start in district, done in convincing fashion, marks a great first step toward that goal.

Wyatt, though, has a say in the matter. The Chaparrals figure to be one of the teams also vying for the district title, and they started district play with a 49-0 win last week.

Watch a replay of the broadcast below or here.

