Moving up: Highland Park jumping to Class 6A in UIL realignment; here's the full list

DALLAS — There will be a big change in high school sports in North Texas, beginning next year.

The University Interscholastic League released its updated classifications for the next two years on Wednesday, and one notable move stood out: Highland Park will be jumping from Class 5A to Class 6A.

Highland Park has long been a powerhouse in Class 5A, winning three straight championships in Division I from 2016-2018.

The UIL, which governs public school athletics and activities in Texas, listed Highland Park's enrollment at 2245.5 students, above the Class 5A cutoff of 2224 students.

The biennial realignment will go into effect for two school years, beginning next fall.

Highland Park for the last two years has competed in District 7 in Class 5A Division I, grouped with Longview, McKinney North, Sherman, Tyler, West Mesquite and Wylie East.

Wylie East will join Highland Park in the move to Class 6A, though it's not yet known if they'll remain in the same district. UIL district assignments are typically announced in February.

Mansfield Legacy will be another North Texas school making the move to Class 6A. The UIL listed Legacy's enrollment at 2467 students.

Mansfield High and Mansfield Lake Ridge will remain in Class 6A, while Mansfield Timberview and Mansfield Summit will remain in Class 5A.

Royse City saw one of the larger jumps, going from Class 5A Division II to Class 6A, increasing its enrollment by several hundred students to 2233.5

Aledo, a powerhouse in Class 5A, will move within the classification, jumping from Division II to Division I. Aledo's enrollment was 2090, above the Division II cutoff of 1924.

Argyle, Melissa and Midlothian Heritage all will move from Class 4A to Class 5A. All three schools saw enrollment increases by several hundred students.