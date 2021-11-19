Friday Night Football: TAPPS playoffs pit Fort Worth Christian against Dallas Christian

It's Dallas vs. Fort Worth in this TAPPS playoff matchup!

DESOTO, Texas — It's a Dallas vs. Fort Worth matchup in the TAPPS playoffs!

This week on Friday Night Football, we have the Fort Worth Christian Cardinals (4-7) taking on the Dallas Christian Chargers (9-1) for a spot in the state semifinals in the TAPPS Division II playoffs.

The game will be taking place at DeSoto's Eagle Stadium.

Friday's matchup is also a rematch of a non-district game from earlier this fall. Dallas Christian won that one 35-25, but it was a big step for the Cardinals as they went toe-to-toe with a team that played for a state title last year.

Fort Worth Christian believes they have what it takes for a different outcome in the playoffs.