Friday Night Football: Red Oak takes on the #6 team in the state

The #6 Colleyville-Heritage Panthers visit Red Oak looking to stay perfect in 4-5A-Division 1.

A year ago, Colleyville-Heritage and Red Oak battled for a district championship. This year, under a new head coach, the Hawks are still finding their identity. Tonight would be a good time as they welcome in a state-ranked opponent.

The two teams were the class of their district along with Masnfield-Summit last year. This year Heritage and Summit are again atop the district but Red Oak with brand new head coach Tony Holmes, has taken some time to find themselves.

The Hawks have played a tough schedule – two of their losses are to state-ranked teams, in Ennis and Rockwall-Heath. But with the talent they have, they probably shouldn’t have lost to Richland a week ago, and they could use a win a win tonight to help turn this season around.

Heritage comes in 2-0 in district play, and has a potential district title game next week against Summit. That appears to be the game that will decide who wins 4-5A-Division I... and that makes tonight a dangerous game for them.

Red Oak has the talent to play with Colleyville Heritage... and they’ve got them on their home field. If Heritage allows this to start feeling like a classic trap game, they could find themselves in trouble tonight.

It all gets started at 7:00pm tonight.