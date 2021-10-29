Friday Night Football: Allen vs Prosper

Allen visits Prosper with a chance to clinch the 5-6A Championship.

It's the penultimate week of the regular season in Texas high school football and playoff berths are hanging in the balance. Tonight, two teams accustomed to making deep runs into the postseason square off.

It's all Eagles tonight as the 10th ranked Allen Eagles hit the road to face the Prosper Eagles.

Allen currently holds the top spot and can clinch the district outright with a win tonight.

Prosper is in prime position to wind up in the postseason once again, and look to replicate their deep runs of the past couple of years, going 3 rounds deep in each of the last 2 postseasons.

November is right around the corner, and these two teams are ready for the elevated intensity of the postseason.