Friday Night Football: A district championship is up for grabs

The 5-5A Div 1 championship is up for grabs tonight when #1 Denton Ryan takes on #5 Frisco Lone Star

The state championship game is seven weeks away but either one of these teams could end up playing for the title. But first, the district championship hangs in the balance.

The defending state champs, the top-ranked Denton Ryan Raiders go on the road to face the fifth ranked Frisco Lone Star Rangers in a battle of the unbeaten.

Both of these teams have had relatively easy district schedules up to this point, but the start reality of the matter is, both of these teams won each of their district games handily. This is the one that has been circled on both schedules all season long.

The winner of this game takes the district title but also gets the #1 seed in 5-5A Div. 1. and that's what matters most. Why? Because Region 2 is absolutely loaded.

There's talent all over the field with no fewer than 16 future division 1 players on the field. The #1 rated linebacker in the entire country is in Denton Ryan's defensive backfield and is almost unblockable and a force to be reckoned with.

On the other side, Lone Star WR/RB Ashton Jeanty does it all. He ranks #1 in the country in total touchdowns with a whopping 39. He averaged 4.3 touchdowns - per game.