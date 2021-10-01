Friday Night Football: #1 Argyle takes on #8 Melissa

It's a top shelf matchup tonight. #1 Argyle travels to #8 Melissa where they are looking to knock off the defending state champs.

We might see something tonight, something that has never happened. Argyle is perfect against Melissa all-time. They've never lost to the Cardinals, but Melissa is rolling and they get them on their home field.

Argyle is the bully on the block. They come in ranked #1 in the state, the defending 4A Division 1 state champs, and riding a 61-game regular-season winning streak.

Melissa though is red-hot and ready to pull off the upset. They've won three straight games in convincing fashion and are playing so well that Dave Campbell's computer rankings have them listed as #2 in the state right behind Argyle.