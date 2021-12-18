Duncanville falls again to North Shore in football state title game

ARLINGTON, Texas — It was heartbreak again for the Duncanville Panthers.
For the third time in the last four years, they met up with the North Shore Mustangs in the 6A Division I state title game. And for the third time, they came up short.
North Shore’s Kaleb Bailey found David Amador for a 39-yard touchdown to give the Mustangs the lead with less than three minutes to go. Duncanville was unable to answer, and the Panthers fell by a final of 17-10.
The game was defensive struggle from the beginning. Both Duncanville and North Shore were only able to muster a touchdown apiece during the first half, leaving the two teams tied at 7 at the break.
Each team added a field goal in the third quarter to tie it at 10 before the deciding score late in the fourth quarter.
Malachi Medlock led the way for Duncanville, rushing for 125 yards, while linebacker Jordan Crook scored the Panthers only touchdown of the game on a one-yard rush.