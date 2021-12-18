Duncanville falls again to North Shore in football state title game

It was heartbreak for the Duncanville Panthers, again.

ARLINGTON, Texas — It was heartbreak again for the Duncanville Panthers.

For the third time in the last four years, they met up with the North Shore Mustangs in the 6A Division I state title game. And for the third time, they came up short.

North Shore’s Kaleb Bailey found David Amador for a 39-yard touchdown to give the Mustangs the lead with less than three minutes to go. Duncanville was unable to answer, and the Panthers fell by a final of 17-10.

The game was defensive struggle from the beginning. Both Duncanville and North Shore were only able to muster a touchdown apiece during the first half, leaving the two teams tied at 7 at the break.

Each team added a field goal in the third quarter to tie it at 10 before the deciding score late in the fourth quarter.