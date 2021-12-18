Denton Guyer keeps state title game close, but Westlake comes away with 40-21 win

The Denton Guyer Wildcats had hoped to flip the script on Westlake in 2021.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Denton Guyer Wildcats were hoping to flip the script on Austin Westlake in 2021.

Two years earlier in 2019, Westlake got the better of the Wildcats and then freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold, who was forced into action after an injury to starter Eli Stowers.

Unfortunately, it was a similar result two years later, as the Chaparrals took down Guyer by a final of 40-21 in the 6A Division II title game.

The Wildcats battled throughout the whole game, taking the lead at multiple points.

But Westlake, led by their Clemson-committed quarterback Cade Klubnik, proved to be too much in the second half, outscoring the Wildcats 27-7.