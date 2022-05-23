The Allen Eagles have a new head football coach

Lee Wiginton will replace Chad Morris at the helm of one of the more high-profile football programs in Texas.

ALLEN, Texas — Allen High School has a new head football coach.

Lee Wiginton, who's been the head coach at Midlothian Heritage since the school opened in 2016, will now lead the Eagles program, the Allen Independent School District announced Monday morning.

Wiginton will replace Chad Morris at the helm of one of the more high-profile football programs in Texas.

Morris, a former head coach at SMU and Arkansas, announced he was resigning earlier this month to return to the college level.

Wiginton, who is also the president of the Texas High School Coaches Association, will bring a strong track record from Midlothian Heritage, where he went 61-19 and won four district and area championships. In 2019, he led Heritage to the state quarterfinals.

“You can go just about anywhere in the nation and people will recognize the Allen Eagles name and the existing culture of excellence in academics and extracurriculars," Wiginton said in a press release Monday. "I look forward to working closely with our coaches and administration to ensure our student-athletes have the tools necessary to find success during the school day, on gamedays, and in their personal lives.”

Before taking over at Heritage, Wiginton was the head coach at Midlothian High School from 2010-2015. Wiginton has also been a head coach at Mexia High School in Central Texas.

Wiginton graduated from Angelo State University and earned a masters degree in Educational Administration from Texas State University, according to the Allen school district.

"Coach Wiginton checked all the right boxes for Allen during the interview process: producing a solid plan of instilling a winning culture in every facet of the program, leading with innovation while also honoring Allen’s incredible traditions, and focusing on the importance of uniting our community by providing communication between players, coaches, parents, and stakeholders," Allen athletics director Kim Garner said in a statement.

Allen has been one of the most -- if not the most -- dominant high school program in Texas over the last decade-plus.

The Eagles have won five state championships in Texas' largest classification since 2008, including three in a row with Kyler Murray from 2012-2014. The Eagles won another title in 2017.

Morris spent only one season at Allen, leading the Eagles to an 11-3 record and a trip to the state quarterfinals.