High school football: WFAA to broadcast Friday's game between Sunnyvale and Kaufman

Two of the top 4A programs in North Texas square off in what should be a thrilling non-district schedule finale.

KAUFMAN, Texas — Two of the top 4A programs in the area will meet on Friday night in their final non-district tests of the season as Sunnyvale visits Kaufman.

Both teams are off to strong starts in 2022.

Sunnyvale handed Dallas Carter their only loss of the season so far, defeating the Cowboys by a 24-point margin on the road in Week 3.

Meanwhile, Kaufman is 3-1 to begin the season, having registered impressive close wins over impressive opposition like Lindale and Terrell.

Kaufman's offense is led by running back Braxton Garmon. The 6'1, 210-pound senior has already amassed 409 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the first four weeks of the season, including a 182-yard, two-touchdown performance against Athens last week. On defense, the Lions are led by their linebackers, as twins Isaac and Isaiah Leija combine with Jordan Nalls to form a swarming unit that has held their opponents to just under 20 points per game in their three wins.

They'll be tasked with tempering Sunnyvale's dangerous passing attack, which is led by quarterback Rigdon Yates, who has thrown for 1170 passing yards and 13 touchdowns in the first four games of the season. His three primary targets have all had great starts to the year, too, with Andrew Blazek, Josh McDill, and Owen Dlabaj all hauling in multiple touchdowns and at least 17 receptions on the season. Defensively, Sunnyvale is led by senior safety Landon Wright; the team-leader in tackles with 50 on the year, Wright also has had a hand in three turnovers early on in the season by intercepting a pass, forcing a fumble and recovering a fumble already this year.