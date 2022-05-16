Heartbreak in Calgary: Gaudreau, Flames win Game 7 overtime thriller over Dallas Stars

Flames win the series 4-3.

CALGARY, AB — Despite 60 saves from goalie Jake Oettinger, the Dallas Stars fell short to the Calgary Flames, 3-2, in a Game 7 overtime thriller.

Tied 2-2 in OT, Flames star Johnny Gaudreau quick-wristed the puck on net and the puck bounced off the back of Oettinger and into the net.

The goal sent the Stars home and the Flames to the second round of the playoffs where they'll play the Edmonton Oilers.

It was a heartbreaking finish for the Stars, especially for the 23-year-old goalkeeper.

Oettinger supplied one highlight reel save after another -- stopping 60 of 63 Flames shots.

It was an iconic performance, albeit in a loss.

It's clear the Stars have their franchise goalie of the future in Oettinger, who was the Stars best player in their opening round series loss to the Flames.

Forty seconds into Game 7, Stars captain Jamie Benn scored his first goal of the series -- and his first goal since April 10.

The Flames tied the game, 1-1, early in the 2nd Period on a goal from Tyler Toffoli.

The Stars regained the lead, 2-1, nearly 30 seconds later when Joe Pavelski set up Vladislav Namestnikov for the score.

Flames found the equalizer later in the 2nd period, courtesy of Matthew Tkachuk.