FORT WORTH, Texas —

After the fireworks of last week at Martinsville, tonight at Texas Motor Speedway, there were no such fisticuffs after the race... which left track president Eddie Gossage despondent.



"I was crushed that we didn't have a fight," Gossage joked (we think), "and you know, I'll be honest, I paid a couple of 'em a little bit, to mix it up after it's over, and now I'm gonna have to get my money back."



No, Sunday's race at Texas Motor Speedway was rather uneventful -- both during the race and afterward -- and an easy win at the end for Kevin Harvick.



"Tonight, just had a really fast Busch Beer Ford," Harvick said.



Three years ago, they resurfaced the track at Texas Motor Speedway. Since then, they've run three AAA Texas 500's. Kevin Harvick has won every last one of them, each time punching his ticket to the Championship 4.



"There's just tracks that you like, that suit your driving style," Stewart-Haas team owner Tony Stewart said. "So, this is one of those for Kevin, where everytime he comes here, you can't count him out because you know he's going to be strong."

"Since they re-did the race track, and made the two ends really different from each other, that kinda played into our hands even more," crew chief Rodney Childers said, "because he's just really good at figuring things out, and driving the car different on different ends of the race track."



The win gives Harvick 49 for his career, tying him with Stewart for 14th in NASCAR history.



"Trust me, he's gonna far surpass me before this is all over with," Stewart said. "So, to have it in a race like this where it's gonna lock him into the championship, that's a big big deal. So, trust me, I'm more proud of him - I'm about as proud of him as a father would be."



With the win, Harvick has now clinched a berth in the Championship 4 for the 5th time in it's 6 years of existence -- the most in the sport.



"I think our team finds a way to win, and winning is king in this particular format," Harvick said. "We've found a way to win. It hasn't been a great year for us, but the second half hasn't been all that bad, and we've been able to keep ourselves alive, and win races at the right time... and now we wind up with a chance to win another Championship."





