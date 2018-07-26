One year before the Dallas Cowboys made Ezekiel Elliott the 4th selection in the 2016 NFL Draft, the then St. Louis Rams chose fellow running back Todd Gurley out of Georgia with the 10th pick.

Three years later, with still a year left on his rookie deal, plus a team option for a fifth year, the Rams have given Gurley a four-year, $60 million extension, with $45 million of it in guarantees. They have reset the running back market.

And Ezekiel Elliott figures to profit handsomely from it.

"Well, obviously that changed it. That moved the market on running backs," Cowboys senior VP Stephen Jones said at the Cowboys State of the Team press conference on Wednesday. "I think when you see these types of backs that have these types of skills... certainly, I think everyone is understanding their value."

Elliott's value is as clear as its ever been. He missed six games last season, and the Cowboys season promptly went in the tank over the first three, as the organization scrambled to pick up the pieces of an offense that floundered without him. And despite missing those six games, he still finished in the top 10 in rushing yards in 2017.

In fact, over the last two seasons, despite playing in fewer games than every other player on the list, Elliott has rushed for more yards than any back in the league. He's totaled 2,614 yards in his 25 career NFL games. Over the same two year span, Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell has racked up 2,559 yards in 27 games, while Jordan Howard (2,435 yards), LeSean McCoy (2,405 yards), and Gurley (2,190 yards) fill out the remainder of the top five, all having played 31 games over that span.

Plainly put, Elliott has proven to be the most dominant rusher of the football there is in the game. And with another year of production, he figures to be in a similar position to Gurley this summer -- trying to ink a big money extension with his current team.

"I'm sure Zeke smiled big when he saw [the Gurley contract]," Jones said. "I certainly wouldn't take anybody for Zeke. I just think we've got the best one in the league, and I think he's put his off field issues behind him, and I expect him to very special things."

If 2018 follows the same pace of production '16 and '17 have, Elliott will continue to be seen -- both by the Cowboys and around the league -- as the best back in the league. And he just may be paid like it next summer.

Unless, of course, the Cowboys choose the Le'Veon Bell/Steelers model...

© 2018 WFAA