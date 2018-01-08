Oxnard -- Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory makes his first appearance in a walkthrough at training camp Wednesday morning after the team upgraded him from the non-football injury list to active status.

#Cowboys DE Randy Gregory is off the non football injury list and on the active roster. Back in this morning’s walk-through.#WFAACowboys pic.twitter.com/UxG7SkC6xq — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 1, 2018

Gregory worked in with several defensive units, with the aim of getting as many reps on tape as possible.

"I wanted to get him on as much tape today as I could," said defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli. "When you watch yourself on tape you're so much more engaged than watching somebody else."

There's no timetable on when Gregory will put on pads to join the afternoon workout schedule, but the Cowboys say they'll take every precaution as he works his way back on to the field and eventually into game action.

"That will be a deliberate process," said head coach Jason Garrett, "but we're certainly hopeful to see him at some point in the preseason."

Gregory was conditionally reinstated from a year-long suspension July 17 and was fully reinstated two days before training camp started.

© 2018 WFAA