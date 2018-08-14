Away for 18 months due to suspension, Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory wasn't sure he'd ever return to the NFL.

"I think at my lowest point, it was hard to say that I thought I would be back," the Cowboys 2015 second round pick said on Monday.

Gregory is back with the team now, and talked today for the first time, about his struggles with marijuana, and how his issues are more than just smoking weed.

"There's obviously a mental aspect to it, that plays a big part in it for me, that I've had to try to figure out," Gregory said. "I think the moment I took a more serious approach to that, with my therapy, and the more people around me understood what I was going through mentally, made it a lot easier for me to get right."

