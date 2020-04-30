Grand Prairie Warriors get socially distant Senior Night

It was Senior Night at the ballpark, 2020 style — safe and socially distant.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — The South Grand Prairie Warriors baseball team has not won a state championship since it was a 3A school in 1974. The year's team was fixing to change that. The Warriors were off to a 13-1 start, ranked fifth in the state and were primed for a deep playoff run — that they never got to play.

Eleven seniors never got to say goodbye. Never got to soak in that final home game in front of friends and family. Which is what made tonight so special.

There was a drive-by parade to honor those seniors, who stood in front of their cars or on the beds of their pickup trucks while their younger teammates, friends and families came through.

Even the mayor of Grand Prarie Ron Jensen came by to wish them good luck.

The 11 seniors on the South Grand Prairie Warriors are:

Jacob Beatey

Josh Stephan

Jackson Duke

Josiah Mares

Tony Garza

Tyler McShane

Roger Brinegar

Rodrigo Pacheco

Donavin Turner

Garrett Williams

Cole Kracmer