Grand Prairie Warriors get socially distant Senior Night

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — The South Grand Prairie Warriors baseball team has not won a state championship since it was a 3A school in 1974. The year's team was fixing to change that. The Warriors were off to a 13-1 start, ranked fifth in the state and were primed for a deep playoff run — that they never got to play.
Eleven seniors never got to say goodbye. Never got to soak in that final home game in front of friends and family. Which is what made tonight so special.
It was Senior Night at the ballpark, 2020 style — safe and socially distant.
There was a drive-by parade to honor those seniors, who stood in front of their cars or on the beds of their pickup trucks while their younger teammates, friends and families came through.
Even the mayor of Grand Prarie Ron Jensen came by to wish them good luck.
The 11 seniors on the South Grand Prairie Warriors are:
- Jacob Beatey
- Josh Stephan
- Jackson Duke
- Josiah Mares
- Tony Garza
- Tyler McShane
- Roger Brinegar
- Rodrigo Pacheco
- Donavin Turner
- Garrett Williams
- Cole Kracmer
More on WFAA:
- Mark Cuban talks Texas reopening: 'Would you let your kids out? I'm not letting mine.'
- NCAA board supports letting college athletes get paid for endorsements
- Around 250 coronavirus-canceled graduation ceremonies will go virtual thanks to a Dallas-based company
- Dale Hansen's Top 8 WFAA memories — No. 6: The Barry Switzer interview
- 'Uh oh!' | Daughter ends Denny Hamlin's virtual racing day at Talladega