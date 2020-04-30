Gone in 30 minutes: Mavericks star Luka Doncic's debut sneaker sells out quickly

Four months after joining Jordan Brand, the NBA All-Star has his own signature shoe, called the Air Jordan 1 Mid: Mindfulness.

DALLAS — Jordan released Luka Doncic's debut sneaker "Air Jordan 1 Mid: Mindfulness" on Thursday at 9 a.m.

The shoes sold out in 30 minutes.

The white mid-top with green and purple accents is the first signature shoe for the 21-year-old NBA phenom.

Four months after the Dallas Mavericks star joined Jordan Brand, the sneakers hit virtual stores exclusively at Nike and Footlocker.

The retail price for the pair is was $125.

As of Thursday afternoon, the average resale price on eBay is over $200.

