THE COLONY, Texas —

The LPGA's in town. While the pros practice their chipping and driving, there are women on-site working on their personal drive.

Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall one of the headliners at this Women's Leadership Summit held in conjunction with the VOA Classic at Old American Golf gold club.

"These women in here are just fired up about bringing the next generation forth," said Marshall. "Our responsibility to bring up a group of girls, a powerful group of girls, who can ultimately contribute to sports and other industries."

That mission falls right in line with the LPGA's new branding campaign unveiled earlier this year, called "Drive On." There are now women's empowerment events at nearly every tour stop, inspiring success in sports and the business world.

Local touring pro Gerina Piller shared her story and some putting tips as part of the event. She's now a working mom with an 18-month old son who travels with her on tour.

"There's no glass ceiling and if you can kinda have that attitude and if you can see in your future there's a trajectory," said Piller, "you're going to work hard and that's going to inspire you to be great."

There are parallels to be drawn from what it takes to be a professional golfer and what it takes to be successful in the business world. It takes time and hard work to cultivate skill.

"Preparation is so key," said Marshall. "Put in the work to do not just a good job, but a great job. So, its the people in your life, the preparation and then the possibilities it'll get you in touch with your purpose and your passion."

The passion this week — going low on the course, while helping women soar off of it.

More Sports on WFAA: