Talented McKinney teen makes LPGA debut

14-year old Avery Zweig of McKinney is one of the most talented junior golfers in the world and she will tee it up at the LPGA's Volunteers of America Classic.

THE COLONY, Texas — 14-year old Avery Zweig is working with a short-game coach fine-tuning her game preparing for what she hopes is a sneak peek into the future.

"Great experience for me knowing what my life will look like hopefully,” said Zweig of her upcoming big day.

Last month in a WFAA Original we shared with you the story of this McKinney teen’s incredible talent and work ethic.

And she shared her lofty goals in the game of golf.

"I'd like to win all the majors to have a career Grand Slam for LPGA,” said Zweig.

Avery will get a taste of life on the LPGA here at the Golf Clubs at The Tribute where the tour has setup shop. And Avery will realize a dream and make her debut.

"I think it’s going to be an incredible experience having it be in my hometown, 30 minutes away, like going home to my dog, it’s just incredible,” she said.

Avery won a three-day junior qualifying event earning an exemption into the Volunteers of America Classic and a shoutout from defending champ and fellow north texan Angela Stanford on her Instagram account.

"I got to see that and I was like, hey, she knows who I am,” said Avery, "so I may say hi to her or a picture or two."

Picture and memories will be plenty, and the crowd following her first tour start will be sizable, as well.

"We’ve had like 150 ticket requests,” said her father Ivan, "so I hope all these people show up, so even if we have 75 and 75 she’s never had a gallery of 75 people to watch her so that will be neat.”

And as for that moment on the first tee, just before she takes part in her first event on the best women’s tour in the world, like always Avery’s ahead of the game.

“It kinda depends on how you take it,” said Avery, “and I just want it all to be gratitude and appreciation for that moment. I think I”m just going to try to enjoy every minute of it, whether that be two days or four days, we’ll see.