What’s the difference between the PGA of America and the PGA Tour?

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger has only tangential impacts on the PGA of America's Frisco HQ -- because the PGA of America and the PGA Tour are different entities.

FRISCO, Texas — Editor's note: The Associated Press contributed to this article.

In a stunning announcement Tuesday, the PGA Tour ended its expensive fight with LIV Golf, and instead revealed plans for the two parties to join forces along with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the European-focused DP World Tour.

As part of the deal, all lawsuits involving the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are immediately being dropped.

When CNBC broke the embargoed announcement that the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf were merging commercial interests before the PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan could send a memo to players, the ripples were substantial, with some players learning about the news on social media.

In the wake of that reveal, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan told The Associated Press that he was aware the merger would be criticized.

“They were going down their path, we were going down ours, and after a lot of introspection you realize all this tension in the game is not a good thing,” Monahan said in a phone interview with the AP.

The merger, with details still to be ironed out, will have an effect on some North Texas golf organizations -- but not all.

The PGA Tour currently hosts two annual tournaments in the area -- the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament hosted by TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, and the Charles Schwab Challenge held at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.

Reached for comment on Tuesday, the AT&T Bryon Nelson Tournament Director Jon Drago told WFAA the following:

"This is a big day in the golf word. Right now, we are processing this unexpected information as everyone else is. As you can imagine, there are a lot of moving parts and conversations happening right now, but we look forward to working with the PGA Tour on what the future holds for our game. As always, our focus remains on our mission of helping children and families, executing a world-class golf tournament for fans, players, and the community, and making Mr. Nelson proud."

The Colonial declined WFAA's request for comment.

Meanwhile, PGA Frisco -- a public/private partnership between the PGA of America's brand-new headquarters, Omni Hotels & Resorts, the City of Frisco and the Frisco Independent School District, according to its website -- is set to host the PGA Championship (one of golf's four annual major tournaments) in 2027 and 2034, as well as possibly the 2041 Ryder Cup.

But while PGA Frisco serves as the PGA of America's headquarters and has "PGA" in its name, it's important to note: The PGA Tour and the PGA of America are separate entities.

What is the difference between the PGA Tour and PGA of America?

The PGA Tour, based in Ponte Vedra, Fla., oversees the PGA tournaments and the touring pros. This is the organization that has come to an agreement with LIV Golf.

The PGA of America, meanwhile, is the organization that sets standards for and certifies golf professionals who work as club pros, instructors and directors of golf around the country -- golf professionals who, for the most part, make their livings not by playing tournaments but rather by working at golf courses, golf clubs, pro shops and driving ranges.

While PGA of America runs events like the PGA Championship, the Women's PGA Championship and Ryder Cup, it is not directly affiliated with the PGA Tour.

The deal announced on Tuesday did not involve The PGA of America, but rather the PGA Tour, the separate entity that operates the professional sports league where folks like North Texas natives Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris and so many other big-name golfers compete.

Still, while the merger of the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf did not involve The PGA of America, the organization -- perhaps in an effort to avoid confusion -- did release the statement below regarding the deal:

"We were pleased, relieved and, like others, surprised to learn this morning that the division within the men’s elite professional game appears to be on a pathway to resolution. While we look forward to learning further details in time, our actions will, as always, remain focused on delivering on our mission to serve PGA Professionals and grow the game. During this time of abundant opportunity in golf, we look forward to collaborating with other golf industry leaders to continue to advance our sport with our members at the forefront of those efforts."