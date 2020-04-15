WFAA has confirmed that the PGA will soon announce plans to resume their season on June 11th with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth. The tournament will be played at Colonial Country Club.
Golf Digest was the first to report the expected announcement.
Golf, and sports in general, have come to a standstill in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last completed PGA event was the Arnold Palmer Invitational from March 5th-8th. One round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass was completed before the event was canceled.
While golf may return at Colonial in June, safety precautions concerning COVID-19 would likely prevent fans from attending the event.
