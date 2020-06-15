PGA of America gives updated timeline on forthcoming Frisco HQ move

Darren Crall, PGA’s chief operating officer, shares the details.

Unless another act of god like COVID-19 occurs, the PGA of America’s new headquarters could deliver ahead of schedule, PGA COO Darrell Crall told the Dallas Business Journal Tuesday. However, not everything on the project will deliver on time.

The PGA is setting its sights on an August groundbreaking for its new 100,000-square-foot headquarters building, which is set to bring at least 100 jobs from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to Frisco. It could even deliver ahead of its June 2022 timeline, said Crall.

“We're all dealing with a brave new world in so many different ways, and the PGA of America is certainly among those that are. However, [we] remain incredibly bullish about PGA Frisco, and while we have been modestly delayed with the beginning of construction, we are now forecasted to break ground in mid-August and complete the project well in advance of June 2022,” Crall said.

Work has already commenced on the development’s two championship golf courses, called the East and West courses. The East Course has been designed by Gil Hanse and has already been awarded the 2027 PGA Championship, while the West Course has been designed by Beau Welling.

Both are expected to be finished by fall 2021 and will be playable by spring 2022. One of the first major tournaments at PGA Frisco will be the KitchenAid Senior PGA Players Championship in 2023.

