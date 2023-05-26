Could PGA Frisco host the 2041 Ryder Cup?

FRISCO, Texas — The Omni PGA Frisco Resort hosted its first championship – the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – over the weekend.
The 660-acre destination resort has two 18-hole championship golf courses, 500 guest rooms, 49 suites, 10 four-bedroom luxury ranch homes, eight retail spaces, 13 restaurant and bar options, four pools and a Topgolf lounge, among other highlights and amenities.
One of its two courses, the east course, has been chatted about hosting an even more prestigious golf event: the Ryder Cup.
In a conversation with the Dallas Morning News, sports reporter Brad Townsend asked PGA of America CEO, Seth Waugh, about the venues capability and availability to hold the event in 2041.
Note: All the U.S.-hosted Ryder Cup sites have been granted through 2037.
Here was Waugh's answer:
"We’ve committed a 26 championships. We have committed two PGA Champs and everything else we’re doing. And so this week is the beginning of the test to see whether it does (host a Ryder Cup). The Ryder Cup, A, is so important to us that we’re very careful. And, B, I frankly think it’s irresponsible to commit out. Like, I think we’re already irresponsibly committed, and that predated me and I’ve sort of cut it off, but for much for Ryder Cup but because it’ll probably take some more time. The world can change so much that we’re sort of dialing it back. I know the USGA’s gone another way, but we’re saying that we’re not going to get further out than seven years. The good news is we’ve got everybody slobbering on us and wanting to do this. Everywhere we go wants us back. . . And they all deserve it, right? Because they did an amazing job. And so it’s a long-winded answer of saying Ryder Cup is absolutely a possibility when we have the next one and we’d love to do it at our home here, but we’ve got to test it first."
The last Ryder Cup held in the US was in 2016 at the Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota. The Ryder Cup is currently slated to return to America again in 2025 (Bethpage Black, NY), 2029 (Hazeltine National Golf Club, MN), 2033 (The Olympic Club, CA) and 2037(Congressional Country Club, MD).
