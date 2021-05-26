Mickelson stays committed to Colonial and makes memories for his Pro-Am partners

After becoming the oldest major champion in golf history at the PGA Championship Phil Mickelson says he never considered opting out of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

FORT WORTH, Texas — It’s Pro-Am Wednesday before the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club and a perfectly serene sunrise painted the sky in a golden hue.

It’s a stark contrast from the wonderfully chaotic scene that preceded Phil Mickelson’s history-making win at the PGA Championship in South Carolina over the weekend.The veteran golfer called it, “slightly unnerving but exceptionally awesome."

It was an unprecedented golf event. Mickelson becoming the first 50-year old to claim a major championship.

It was such a special week that no one would have blamed golf’s oldest major champion ever, if he would have opted to take this week off.

“Never crossed my mind,” said Mickelson somewhat surprisingly. "I think that this is and incredible tournament and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to compete."

Can you imagine being one of @PhilMickelson’s playing partners for this Pro-Am?#MickelsonMemories pic.twitter.com/UVlLMOmVQR — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) May 26, 2021

Mickelson being here is one thing and that’s great. But can you imagine being with Mickelson, up close and personal, like his pro-am playing partners? They say timing is everything, and it was perfect for Phil’s playing partners.

"It’s so surreal,” said Phil’s Pro-Am teammate Chris Wade, "when we got the call the other day and I was like, ‘hey what to you guys think?’ And we were like ’this is unbelievable!’”

"It’s everything you could hope for and more,” said another teammate, Sam Glazer.

They saw Phil hit bombs, share stories and help with their golf games, and they even admired those famous calves of the newly minted PGA Champion.

"I wasn’t sure if those were implants or they’re natural, but that’s impressive,” said Glazer.

Mickelson created incredibly memorable moments these golfers will treasure every bit at much as he does that Wanamaker Trophy.

"Yeah I think I was told I’m peaking in life right now,” said another teammate Edgar Guevara.

"I’m lucky to just be here and be a part of it,” added Glazer. "This is a day I’ll never forget."