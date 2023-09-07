Four North Texas golf courses named among the best in the state

Texas Monthly named their 18 best public golf courses in the state, and four of them are in the metroplex.

Texas Monthly reported that Texas actually ranks fifth in the U.S. – behind only California, Florida, Michigan, and New York – in number of public courses, with around six hundred. This is about the same amount of Dairy Queen locations in Texas, the publication reported.

With that in mind, Texas Monthly named their 18 (clever) best public golf courses in the state, and four of them are in the metroplex.

Seven of its staffers and freelancers traveled all around the state to compile the list. It's not a ranking of 1st through 18th, but rather just their collection of the best of the best in Texas.

In their search to pick the best 18, they looked at price to play and accessibility for various skill levels.

Here are the four public golf courses in DFW named in the article:

