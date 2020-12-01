DALLAS — WFAA confirmed with a source Saturday night that the AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Tournament is set to move from Trinity Forest after 2020.

The tournament moved to Trinity Forest, located on Loop 12 between Interstate 45 and U.S. 175 in southeast Dallas, in 2018 after more than 30 years in Las Colinas.

The PGA made its decision after two years of lackluster attendance among other issues. It is not yet known where the tournament will be played in 2021.

The news of the move was first reported by the Dallas Morning News.

