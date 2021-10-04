6 local golfers make the cut at The Masters, contend for Green Jacket this weekend

Led by Will Zalatoris (-6) and Jordan Spieth (-5), North Texas is very well represented this weekend at Augusta.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — There is just something special about The Masters.

"Standing on the first tee and hearing your name called," Plano native Will Zalatoris said, as he makes his Masters debut. "That's something that every kid dreams of."

This week, that dream is realized for eight different golfers that either grew up in North Texas, played their college golf here, or live here. And six of them have made the cut.

Zalatoris leads that group, as he sits in a tie for 2nd entering Saturday's play, with a score of -6. 2015 Masters champ and Dallas native Jordan Spieth is hot on his heels, at -5, tied for 4th. Colleyville's Ryan Palmer is at -2, SMU product Bryson DeChambeau at -1, Dallas native Scottie Scheffler at +1, and UNT product Sebastian Munoz at +2.

Ollie Osborne, an amateur and a junior at SMU, didn't make the cut. Neither did UNT product Carlos Ortiz.

But Osborne still leaves confidently.

"These guys are obviously really good," Osborne said. "But I'm not that far off."

Palmer is around for the weekend, after an impressive 68 Friday. He's tied for 13th at -2, after joining a large group of golfers who went low on day two.

"Soft golf course for sure," Palmer said. "You could attack a lot more pins than you could yesterday. It was there for the taking, and I took advantage of that."

So did DeChambeau.

"Oh yeah. A lot better than yesterday," he joked after he struggled his way through a 76 on Thursday.

But a 67 on Friday has him at -1 for the tournament, six shots off the lead, and in a tie for 17th.

"I gotta shoot low," he said. "I can go out tomorrow and shoot a good number a little bit earlier than the leaders, and put myself in a good spot for Sunday."

But the guys born and raised here bring the most compelling storyline. Spieth, Zalatoris, and Scheffler played their childhood golf in North Texas. And now, all three are in a familiar spot to when they were kids -- on the leaderboard. Spieth, somewhat surprisingly so, after a near disaster on day one.

"I mean, having made a triple, and have five-over-par holes through two rounds, I feel pretty good about being 5-under," he said. The triple-bogey on Thursday at the 9th hole looked to have doomed the 2015 champ.

But a bit of good fortune at 15, when a chip that was hit too hard and destined for the water, got lucky and hit the flagstick and dropped in for eagle. That moment of fortune probably saved Spieth three or four shots.

Zalatoris has done Spieth one better through 36 holes, sitting at -6. But given the history of Zalatoris, Spieth, and Scheffler, they're all still following in the footsteps of Spieth's lead.

"He's always set the bar, especially in Texas, in terms of whatever that bar is at whatever level," Zalatoris said. "So I think guys like Scottie Scheffler and myself really owe him a lot for setting that bar."