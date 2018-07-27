OXNARD, Calif. — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is renowned as a runner, but the plans are to begin using him more often as a receiver.

With the departure of receiver Dez Bryant and tight end Jason Witten, the thinking is the Cowboys don't have a No. 1 receiver, a concept that we discussed previously. However, it does not mean that the passing game is defunct; it just means the area for dynamic pass-catching has shifted from outside and downfield to split out or from the backfield.

"Oh, I think that’s a big part of what we liked about him coming out of school," coach Jason Garrett said. "He too, like Dak [Prescott], his transition into this league has been pretty smooth. He’s been a really productive player. But that’s definitely something we can continue to grow with. He’s a very natural receiver just in the course of a pass concept, but he’s also someone you can isolate. You can isolate him out of the backfield, you can isolate him, putting him on the line of scrimmage in maybe an empty formation. We saw some of that in him coming out of school, we saw in the workouts we had up at Ohio State before the draft. So that’s definitely one of the talents that we want to continue to take advantage of."

And take advantage of it the Cowboys will. There is a movement in the NFL that will either become a trend or a fad, but the fact is only four out of the 12 playoff teams last season had a receiver finish in the top 10 in catches. Now, the Pittsburgh Steelers had two: one in the conventional route of receiver Antonio Brown, and then the new way with running back Le'Veon Bell. Brown caught 101 passes while Bell hauled in 85, a mark that would have led Dallas the past three years.

Probably the closest example of what the Cowboys will look like is what the Los Angeles Rams rolled out in their first year under Sean McVay. Running back Todd Gurley eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark rushing with 1,309 yards and 13 touchdowns on 279 carries. He did his job as a runner. But McVay and offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur did their jobs as coaches and used Gurley's talents as an integral part of the passing game. Gurley ended up leading the Rams in receptions with 64, finished second behind receiver Cooper Kupp with 788 receiving yards, and had six receiving touchdowns, second behind receiver Sammy Watkins' eight.

In total, Gurley gained 2,093 scrimmage yards and 19 total touchdowns. Of course, he did it on 343 touches, and that is the conundrum the Cowboys have to figure out is how to use their most dynamic offensive weapon without running him into the ground.

"I think really that’s probably been the guiding principle here the first couple years," Garrett explained. "We’ve given him a lot of responsibility as a runner, as a protector, so you’ve got to be careful about spreading him too thin when you have some other guys who can do those same kinds of things."

"Do the same kind of things" means carrying the football. The emphasis of Elliott's presence in the passing game means there may be a place for Bo Scarbrough and prodigal son, Darius Jackson. They'll be toting the rock as Elliott is catching passes.

