DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys take on the San Francisco 49ers Thursday night at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. The first game of the preseason is a time for reserve players to shine, such as Second-year backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

As the Cowboys condense their 90-man roster to 53 through the course of four weeks, not every player will get a full game to showcase their ability, including Rush. Therefore, what must Rush do to earn the coaching staff's vote of confidence?

"You just want him to go play and play the right way," said Dallas coach Jason Garrett. "At the quarterback position, I think it starts with the ability to move the team down the field. That’s an important thing."

Rush, who is second on the depth chart will more than likely have fellow second-tier skill position players with him during live action Thursday, including receivers Lance Lenior, Tavon Austin, and rookie Michael Gallup. Rod Smith will be his running back, Blake Jarwin his tight end, and the second string offensive line, which includes Chaz Green at right tackle, will be protecting him.

While it may not sound like a recipe for success, Garrett insists the best quarterbacks he has spent time with had, "an ability to make some first downs and give you the opportunity to go score points and lead scoring drives."

In the 2017 preseason as an undrafted free agent from Central Michigan, Rush completed 38-of-51 for 398 yards and six touchdowns. The pass-rush dropped him for just a solitary sack, and the rookie had a 135.9 passer rating. He was even instrumental in the team's 24-20 comeback win against the Oakland Raiders in the preseason when he completed 12-of-13 for 115 yards and two touchdowns. And this was even while Raiders linebacker LaTroy Lewis recovered a Rush fumble for a 65-yard touchdown that gave Oakland a 20-10 lead.

Rush could have folded and didn't, and that is part of the same composure the coaching staff hopes to see from their backup to franchise field general, Dak Prescott.

Said Garrett: "That’s where it starts with the quarterback to see if you can get guys to respond to you and you play well as a unit. And then you look at a guy like that play by play. What is he supposed to do on this particular play? Is he reading it the right way? Is he physically delivering the ball the way he wants to, where he wants, on time, all of that stuff?"

The Lansing Catholic alumnus did see regular season action last year in two games. The first was incidentally against the 49ers during the Cowboys' 40-10 blowout on Oct. 22. Rush competed 1-of-2 for two yards. He also carried twice for 13 yards. Then, he relieved a beleaguered Prescott in a 37-9 beat down at the hands of the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 19. Rush threw just one pass and it felt incomplete.

However, the preseason is where Rush, and so many backups to franchise quarterbacks like him across the NFL, will have a chance to shine.

"It’s a fun opportunity for all of us to see these guys plays because you come back in the next day, you’re dying to watch the tape to see how they did," Garrett explained. "And you grade them and you learn from it as coaches and as players and hopefully you get better."

