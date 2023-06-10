Gallaudet University football players hope to change the game again with new helmets

A new digital in-helmet display hopes to level the playing field for Bison players.

WASHINGTON — New technology from AT&T will debut on the football field at Gallaudet University during homecoming weekend. A new helmet will allow coaches on the sideline to select a play from a tablet that will send the play to a lens inside the helmet. The quarterback wearing the helmet will receive the play in augmented reality on the digital display located within the visor.

The 5G-connected helmet will make football more inclusive by enhancing on-field communication. AT&T says the technology eliminates the gap for deaf and hard-of-hearing athletes, and reduce miscommunication and unwarranted penalties.

“We work out the same way as every other college football program, we practice the same way, we compete the same way,” said Bison Head Coach Chuck Goldstein in a press release. “The difference between coaching a hearing team compared to a deaf team is first the communication. The AT&T 5G-connected helmet will change football.”

Linebacker Jacob Hartman said the helmet could change his whole life.

"If I plan to play in a professional league, I won't miss anything," Hartman said. "When I first put on the helmet and I saw the play, it felt like the world just instantly lifted off of my shoulders."

Special teams coordinator and former Gallaudet player Shelby Bean said the new technology will help level the playing field.

"As a former player, I am very excited to see this innovative technology change our lives and the game of football itself.”

Let's not forget, this wouldn't be the first time Gallaudet changed the game of football. Players from Gallaudet are credited with inventing the huddle in 1894.