"Never quit, never say die." It's a mantra for Frisco Wakeland soccer, straight from head coach Andy Holt.

Wakeland has had quite the path to the 5A state tournament...

"We've had three overtime victories - one in a shootout and two in overtime," Holt said. "So these guys are fighters, and they've worked really hard to put themselves in this spot."

"In season, we weren't as strong as we are now," said Parker Thomas, senior goalkeeper for Wakeland. "I think, as soon as playoffs hit, we really shifted gears. And we're the team that Wakeland is used to being."

And now they're on the precipice -- just two wins away from a State Championship.

"We all want it really bad," Wakeland sophomore forward Marc Borbonus said. "It's like a dream for every soccer player in Texas."

What makes Wakeland's accomplishment even more impressive, is that they're not alone.

"We all started crying tears of joy," remembers junior forward Gracie Brian.

Wakeland's girls program is headed to the 5A Semifinals, as well. That's because they snapped defending champ Highland Park's 53-game streak without a loss, to advance.

"After we all dog-piled up on each other, it was just crazy," said senior forward/midfielder Mackayla Saak. "Like, the feelings you get, you can't even explain it.

"We've worked so hard to get here, and last year they did knock us out of playoffs, so it's sort of like a redemption game," said senior forward Avery Amador.

And this is more than just a rivalry with Highland Park... it's a friendship, too.

"We know some of the players, like a lot of them play with us on club and everything," junior defender Payton Adams said. "So, we know them. They're kind of our friends, but at the same time, they're our enemies for high school. Like, we have to beat them to go to State."

And these girls aren't finished -- they want a title.

"You know, we've been talking about state since day one," Brian says. "From preseason, we have been working hard. We have a hashtag called #421 -- April 21st is the final game, and that's our end goal, to get there."

Girls, and boys, aiming for the ultimate April celebration.

© 2018 WFAA