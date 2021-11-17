Frisco Liberty lost 20 straight games a few years ago. Now they're 10-1, and a contender.

The Redhawks play #1 Aledo, the three-time defending state champs, on Friday night

Behind superstar dual threat quarterback Keldric Luster, Frisco Liberty has had a tremendous season.

"He can spin it, throw every pass that there is," Liberty head coach Matt Swinnea said. "And his running ability is off the charts."

Two weeks ago, they knocked off the #2 team in the state, Lovejoy, sending shockwaves across the state of Texas.

But just two seasons ago, this 10-1 district co-champ was wrapping up a 20-game losing streak.

"Whenever you thought of Liberty football," senior linebacker Daniel Ajayi said, "it was 'oh they suck, they can't win football games,' you know?"

Well, they've bucked that reputation, with the help of a senior class that has been here since a 1-and-9 season in 2019. Some of them were even a part of the 0-10 season in 2018.

"Being a part of a team that is at the bottom, everyone struggles together, and it brings everyone closer together," said senior offensive lineman Aaron Rogers.

The last time Liberty was this good, future NFL Pro Bowler Jay Ajayi was on the roster. So it's fitting that now his little brother Daniel, is a linebacker for the Redhawks.

"It's special," the younger Ajayi said. "Not having that [success] for a long time in this program, and now being the ones to make that change... it's a special feeling."

And that feeling permeates throughout.

"When you walk in the school, everyone's talking about it, everyone's happy," Rogers said. "And I think it just changed the whole vibe of the school."

Now, they get to put that vibe to the test, against three-time defending state champion Aledo.

"Obviously, it is the #1 team in the state," Rogers said. "But, you just gotta go out there and do your job, and it'll all work out."