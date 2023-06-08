North Texas to host 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships ahead of Paris Summer Olympic Games

Tickets for the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships will go on sale later this year.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth is set to host America's top gymnasts as they prepare to represent the United States in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games.

In a four-day event from May 30 to June 2, the national champions in men's and women's gymnastics will be medaled at Dickies Arena, setting the lineup that will compete for Olympic berths in the U.S. Olympic team trials, which will be held June 27 through June 30 in Minneapolis, Minn.

This will mark the second time in a row where Dickies Arena hosted the U.S. Gymnastics Championships before an Olympic Games. Fort Worth hosted the event in 2021 before the Tokyo Olympic Games.

In those 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Houston-area native Simone Biles won her seventh all-around championship, the most in U.S. women's gymnastics history. The 2020 Tokyo Olympic games was postponed one year to the summer of 2021 due to COVID-19, and Biles later withdrew from the Olympics after suffering from what she described as "the twisties," a psychological phenomenon causing a gymnast to lose air awareness while performing twisting elements. Biles made the decision to withdraw after the first rotation of the team final because she felt that she had "simply got so lost [her] safety was at risk as well as a team medal."

After Tokyo, she took a two-year break from competitive gymnastics to focus on her mental health before returning in August to the public stage. Biles has since won her 8th U.S. Championship, which was held in San Jose, Calif. this year, and will undoubtedly headline a star-studded lineup of world class gymnasts in 2024.

NOTE: The following video was uploaded in 2021

More than 150 athletes and tens of thousands of fans are expected for the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

“We truly value our partnership with USA Gymnastics and we couldn’t be more excited to host this prestigious championship and welcome the best gymnasts and fans in the country to experience all Fort Worth has to offer,” said Jason Sands, executive director of the Fort Worth Sports Commission.

The Paris Olympics will kick off on July 26, 2024 and will run through August 11.