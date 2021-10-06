Former Cowboy Jaylon Smith signing with Green Bay Packers

The former Cowboys second-round pick was released by Dallas, and immediately signed by the Packers. The Chiefs were also interested.

DALLAS — Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith is signing with the Green Bay Packers, a representative for the player confirmed Wednesday afternoon. The Cowboys decided to move on from Smith on Tuesday, after more than five years with the organization.

Smith will sign with a Packers team that is off to a 3-1 start that mirrors the Cowboys, losing in Week 1 before reeling off three straight victories.

The Cowboys do not play the Packers in the 2021 regular season, but could very possible meet up in the postseason, if their current paths hold true.

Smith was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round in 2016, after a debilitating injury suffered in his final collegiate game cost him the opportunity to be a top five selection in that year's draft.

He missed the entire 2016 season, but eventually returned to the field to have a promising 2017 season, and a very productive 2018 season. Prior to the 2019 season, the Cowboys signed Jaylon to a long-term deal - six years, and $68 million.

But after a lackluster 2019, a very difficult 2020, and a mediocre start to 2021, the Cowboys decided to move on.

A potential $9 million injury guarantee for 2022 loomed over the contract, and was ultimately the impetus for the Cowboys to move on from Smith.